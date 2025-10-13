No more ‘living’ hostages in Hamas captivity, Israel forces confirm, Nepal’s Bipin Joshi reportedly not among those released

The Israel Defence Force announced the release of 13 Israeli male hostages held by Hamas for 738 days since October 7, 2023, marking the completion of freeing all 20 living captives in a ceasefire deal with Hamas in Gaza.

13 males, Elkana Bohbot, Rom Braslavski, Nimrod Cohen, Ariel Cunio, David Cunio, Evyatar David, Maxim Herkin, Eitan Horn, Segev Kalfon, Bar Kupershteyn, Yosef Haim Ohana, Avinatan Or, and Matan Zangauker were released today by Hamas. They were received by IDF. These people spent a total of 738 days in Hamas captivity.

It’s official: There are no more living Israeli hostages in Hamas captivity. pic.twitter.com/qa1Lh4vhhv — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 13, 2025

In exchange for these hostages, Israel will release nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners, potentially paving way for de-escalation as per Trump’s Gaza Peace Plan.

Hamas and other Palestinian militant groups abducted 251 people from Israel to the Gaza Strip during the October 7, 2023, attacks.

As per the ceasefire deal between IDF and Hamas, 20 ‘living’ hostages were to be released, which now seems to be completed. Most of the women hostages were already released during earlier prisoner exchange deals. The exact number of hostages who were killed in Hamas captivity is still not confirmed. Nepali citizen Bipin Joshi, who was also among those abducted from the Nova music festival, is not among the living hostages, triggering fear that he may have been killed. It has not been official IDF sources yet.

Bipin’s photo was last among 48 other photos of hostages kept by Hamas till last month.