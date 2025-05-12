‘No wonder Pakistan asked for ceasefire’: Air war historian Tom Cooper says India-Pakistan conflict a ‘clear-cut victory’ for India

Tensions between India and Pakistan reached a fever pitch after Pakistan backed terrorists massacred 26 Hindu tourists in Pahalgam in Jammu & Kashmir. In response, India launched ‘Operation Sindoor’ targeting terror infrastructure inside Pakistan. To defend their terrorists, Pakistan launched a wave of drone attack on India, which was thwarted by Indian Air Defence Systems.

India also hit several air bases in Pakistan, the most notable one being in Rawalpindi, right next to Pakistan’s Military Headquarter. Later, the two Nuclear powers agreed for a ceasefire.

While Pakistan is celebrating this cease fire as a victory, air war historian Tom Cooper has said that this was a decisive victory for India.

Tom Cooper is one of the most respected combat aviation historians in the world—an Austrian analyst, prolific author, and expert on air wars ranging from the Middle East to South Asia.



— Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) May 12, 2025

Tom Cooper posted, “Frankly (as always) can’t care less about PR efforts by CNN & Co KG GesembH AG, and even less so about western ‘military Experten’.”

He further added, “When one side is bombing nuclear weapons storage facilities of the other, and the other has no ability to retaliate left, then that’s a clear cut victory in my books. No surprise Islamabad ‘sounded’ for a ‘cease-fire’.

