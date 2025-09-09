Noida: Ehsan becomes ‘Raja’ to trap Hindu woman, takes to Chennai to convert and perform Nikah

In Noida, Uttar Pradesh, a Hindu woman was trapped in a love affair under a false identity by one Ehsan Hussain, and then was forced to convert to Islam. As per reports, the woman was rescued from Chennai after a police complaint. She was made to undergo a Nikah and conversion.

The police have arrested Ehsan Hussain and his parents for forced conversion of the woman.

As per reports, a married Hindu young woman was targeted by Ehsan under the false name of Raja. Ehsan befriended the woman by claiming to be Raja and eventually made her come with him to Chennai. The woman’s husband had filed a writ petition in the High Court to seek the whereabouts of his wife. Police traced the woman and Ehsan to Chennai.

Investigation revealed that Ehsan, originally from Bihar, had forcefully kept the woman in his residence, with support from his parents, Bismillah Miyan and Aneesha Begum, and brother Irshad. After the Nikah, they had changed the woman’s Hindu name into ‘Khushbu Khatun’. The Nikah and conversion were performed on May 1 this year by a cleric named Md Azeemuddin. Police are searching for the cleric too.