Non-bailable warrant issued against ‘boti boti’ MP Imran Masood in money laundering case

A non-bailable warrant has been issued for the fourth time against Congress MP Imran Masood, who is accused of illegally withdrawing lakhs of rupees from the account of Saharanpur Municipal Council. The warrant was issued after Masood failed to appear in court.

On Friday, Imran Masood’s associate Zulfikar Ali surrendered before the court. The next hearing in the case is scheduled for July 25.

Imran Masood is accused of misappropriating around ₹40 lakh in 2007 while serving as the Chairman of the Saharanpur Municipal Council, in collusion with his associate Zulfikar Ali.

Municipal Council official Yashwant Singh had filed an FIR against Imran Masood and Zulfikar Ali on November 6, 2007. Following the FIR, the police submitted a chargesheet in court. A few days later, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) also filed a money laundering case against both Masood and Zulfikar.

Notably, back in 2014, Imran Masood, who was contesting the Lok Sabha election from Saharanpur in UP at the time had threatened to chop Narendra Modi into pieces