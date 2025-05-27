North Korea warns of ‘Space Nuclear War’ after Trump’s Golden Dome announcement

On 20th May, President Donald Trump announced his intention to start construction of a new and advanced missile defence shield named “Golden Dome”, that would be able to intercept threats from space. The missile shield is supposed to integrate new technologies with current defence infrastructure to protect the United States from foreign missile threats, including those launched from space.

Now North Korea has said that this missile defence system, if implemented, risks turning outer space into a potential nuclear war field. North Korean state media has reported that their foreign ministry has said that Washington is hell-bent on militarising outer space, and warned that the plan might spark a global nuclear and space arms race.

Pyongyang’s foreign ministry slammed the plan as the height of self-righteousness arrogance.

American Golden Dome’s goal is to establish a network of satellites, perhaps hundreds, that can follow, identify and intercept incoming missiles.

North Korea is worried that such a system will severely weaken their Nuclear threat against the United States.