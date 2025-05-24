Not just Apple, Samsung will also face 25% import tax if phones not manufactured in US: Donald Trump

Ever since Donald Trump returned to the White House in January this year, he has been talking about increasing the tariffs for goods imported into the United States. Trump has raised the tariffs for several countries as part of his ‘reciprocal tariff’ campaign.

Trump had also threatened to impose 25% tariff on iPhones imported from India to the USA. His comments came a week after saying that he told Apple CEO Tim Cook not to make iPhones in India.

Now, Donald Trump has said that the other leading smartphone manufacturer, Samsung, will also face the same import tax if they manufacture phones outside the US.

Speaking to reporters in the White House, Trump said, “It would be more. It would also be Samsung and anybody that makes that product. Otherwise, it wouldn’t be fair…when they build their plant here, there is no tariff.”

Earlier, Trump had posted on his Truth Social platform, “I have long ago informed Apple CEO Tim Cook that I expect the iPhones that will be sold in the United States of America to be manufactured and built in the United States, not India, or anyplace else. If that is not the case, a tariff of at least 25% must be paid by Apple to the US.”