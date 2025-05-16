Not sure if I.N.D.I. Alliance is still intact: Congress veteran P. Chidambaram

Veteran Congress leader and former Union Minister P Chidambaram has expressed concern over the future of the I.N.D.I. Alliance. Notably, opposition’s I.N.D.I. Alliance was hurriedly cobbled up ahead of the last Lok Sabha elections in an attempt to defeat ruling Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA alliance. However, the opposition alliance fell short as Narendra Modi returned as Prime Minister.

Speaking at the launch of Salman Khurshid and Mritunjay Singh Yadav’s book “Contesting Democratic Deficit”, Chidambaram also said he felt that it showed at the seams that the I.N.D.I. Alliance was frayed.

Chidamabaram, who is currently a Rajya Sabha MP, said, “The future (of I.N.D.I. Alliance) is not so bright, as Mritunjay Singh Yadav said. He seems to feel that the alliance is still intact, but I am not sure. It is only Salman (Khurshid) who can answer because he was part of the negotiating team for the INDIA bloc. If the alliance is totally intact, I will be very happy. But it shows at the seams that it is frayed.”

The opposition alliance has seen plenty of infighting since it was formed as alliance partners keep fighting against each other during regional elections, and pretend to be a single bloc during national elections.