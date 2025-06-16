West Bengal: Nurul Islam rapes 12 year-old-child, gives her ₹100 to keep mouth shut, crime revealed when victim becomes pregnant

On Saturday (14th June), a 55-year-old man named Nurul Islam was arrested by the police for raping a 12-year-old child. The incident occurred in Siliguri city of West Bengal about 4 months ago.

Nurul Islam, who had a close relationship with the child’s family, brought the victim to his house and raped her. He gave her ₹100 and intimidated her into silence.

The child, who was left in a state of trauma and shock, did not divulge any details to the family. However, 4 months after the incident, the family noticed severe behavioural and physical changes in the child.

Screengrab of the news report about Nurul Islam

On being taken to the doctor, it came to light that the victim was pregnant. She then narrated her entire ordeal to the family. Soon after, a police complaint was filed by the family against Nurul Islam on 6th June this year.

On learning about it, the accused fled Siliguri. He was tracked down from Ghokshadanga in Cooch Behar using his mobile phone location.

A police team then apprehended Nurul Islam on Saturday (14th June) and produced him before the Jalpaiguri court on Sunday (15th June).