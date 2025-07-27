Odisha: BJD corporator accused of raping minor girl since 2023, had forced victim to undergo abortion, arrested after being on the run for several days

On Sunday (27th July), the police arrested Biju Janata Dal (BJD) corporator Amaresh Jena in connection with the rape of a minor girl.

According to reports, Amaresh had been on the run since a case was registered against him on 23rd July. He was nabbed from Balasore after Odisha police carried out statewide raids.

The BJD corporator has been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Sections 64(2), 89, 296 and 352 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Amaresh Jena is a key face of the Biju Janata Dal in Bhubaneswar. As per reports, the accused first met the victim in June 2023.

He promised to marry the minor victim after divorcing his wife and sexually exploited her. At that time, the victim was just 17 years old.

After the girl became pregnant, the BJD corporator forced her to undergo an abortion in February 2024. He also intimidated her into silence.

Amaresh Jena also threatened to kill her unless she left the city. The victim filed a written complaint on 23rd July. He has accused the BJD corporator of rape, foeticide, cheating, and criminal intimidation.

The police informed that the statement of the girl was recorded and that she underwent a medical examination.

On Saturday (26th July), the police arrested 5 aides of Amaresh Jena for harbouring him. The accused were produced before a court, which sent them to judicial custody.

Following the controversy, the BJD suspended Amaresh from the party. He claims to be framed by the ruling BJP government.