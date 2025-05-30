Odisha: Chief Engineer starts throwing cash from his window as Vigilance officers arrive for a raid, Total Rs 2.1 Crore recovered

It suddenly started raining cash in Odisha’s capital Bhubaneswar when the vigilance department officials arrived to raid a house. The house in question was of Baikuntha Nath Sarangi, a Chief Engineer with State’s Rural Development Department. Once he came to know that vigilance officials have arrived at his house, he started throwing bundles of cash out of his house’s window.

Alas, his ingenious idea to get rid of the evidence of his corruption didn’t work, and the officials recovered the cash in the presence of witnesses.

In total, Vigilance officials seized unaccounted cash worth over Rs 2.1 crore during searches at multiple locations linked to Baikuntha Nath Sarangi. The raids were carried out following allegations of possession of disproportionate assets. Rs 1.1 crore were found at Mr Sarangi’s residence at Angul and another Rs 1 crore from Bhubaneswar flat. 5 other locations linked to Sarangi were also raided.