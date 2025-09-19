Odisha: Similipal Tiger Reserve’s rare melanistic black tiger featured on cover of Nat Geo magazine’s October issue 

The October 2025 issue of the National Geographic Magazine features on its cover page T12, the male tiger that was the key to preserving the tiger population in the Similipal Tiger Reserve in Odisha, and one that carries a rare genetic mutation, making its coat partially black.

T12 is a 10-year-old tiger. In 2014, there were only 4 tigers left in Similipal, only one of them male. The sole male fathered T12, who was born in 2015, with a rare genetic mutation called pseudo melanism, which gives it a partial black coat. T12 has since then fathered several batches of cubs, spreading the pseudo melanism that is only seen in Similipal tigers. It is also a matter of concern because, due to geographical isolation, Similipal tigers are facing the problem of inbreeding.

The October 2025 issue of the magazine discusses the rare genetic mutation and how Indian authorities are trying to keep the genetic pool of tigers healthy by introducing females from other tiger reserves. Since Similipal has no ‘tiger corridor’ connectivity with Sunderbans or Satkosia, authorities have been trying to relocate females from Tadoba, 450 miles away, to prevent the further spreading of genetic mutations.

Glad to know that Similipal’s rare Black Tiger is being featured on the cover of National Geographic (@NatGeo) in the October 2025 edition. Indeed a proud moment for #Odisha. Thank Indian photographer Prasenjeet Yadav for capturing this breathtaking image of the melanistic… pic.twitter.com/1FcxDkW8XK — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) September 19, 2025

Former Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik shared a picture of the magazine cover, taken by photographer Prasenjeet Yadav.