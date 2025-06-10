Odisha: Survivors of sexual assault hack the accused to death, burn his body

In Odisha’s Gajapati district, a 60-year-old man has been hacked to death. His body was later burnt by the same women. The women were allegedly sexually assaulted by the man over a number of years, and finally the women had enough.

The family of the deceased had filed a missing person complaint about him and after that Police started investigating the matter. After investigation, the Police came to know that the man was hacked to death and his body was subsequently burnt. The deceased has been identified as Kambi Malik. The incident took place in Kuihuru village under Mohana police limits of Gajapati district.

Mohana police station officer-in-charge Basant Sethi said, “The incident took place on the night of June 3 when the man had allegedly raped a 52-year-old widow in the village. Some women, including victims of his previous sexual assaults, later held a meeting and decided to kill him.”

10, including 8 women, have been detained for the murder.