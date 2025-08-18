Oil supply from Russia halted after drone attack, Hungary’s Foreign Minister says Ukraine and EU are trying to drag them into war

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó has shared that Ukraine has ‘again’ attacked the oil pipelines carrying oil from Russia to Hungary, in an attempt to drag Hungary into the Ukraine-Russia war.

Calling Ukraine’s attack on Hungary’s energy security ‘outrageous and unacceptable’, Szijjártó added that Hungary won’t be dragged into the war.

Ukraine has once again attacked the oil pipeline leading to Hungary, cutting off supplies. This latest strike against our energy security is outrageous and unacceptable!



Russian Deputy Energy Minister Pavel Sorokin informed me that experts are working to restore the transformer… — Péter Szijjártó (@FM_Szijjarto) August 18, 2025

As per initial reports Szijjártó was referring to an attack on a transformer station on the oil pipeline carrying discounted Russian oil to Hungary. EU has sanctioned the purchase of Russian oil. However, Hunagry continues to but the oil citing its energy needs.

In March this year, Ukraine’s drone strikes had disrupted the Druzhba pipeline.

“Russian Deputy Energy Minister Pavel Sorokin informed me that experts are working to restore the transformer station essential for operating the pipeline, but for now they cannot say when deliveries will resume”, Szijjártó added.

“Let me be clear: this is not our war. We have nothing to do with it, and as long as we are in charge, Hungary will stay out of it. Finally, a reminder to Ukrainian decision-makers: electricity from Hungary plays a vital role in powering your country”, Szijjártó posted on X.