Operation Sindoor: 7 women officers of BSF held 2 posts for 3 days and nights in the face of intense Pakistan shelling, were given option to retreat

During Operation Sindoor, Indian Forces showed great courage and bravery to foil all the nefarious plots of the Pakistan forces. One such case of displaying great courage under fire has come to light from the Akhnoor sector of Jammu & Kashmir. During Operation Sindoor and the subsequent conflict, this sector was the target of intense shelling from the Pakistan side.

However, 7 brave women officers, led by Assistant Commandant Neha Bhandari, not only bravely held on to the two posts they were guarding for 3 days and 3 nights, they also sent the Pakistan soldiers running. Notably, the women were given the option to retreat from their posts, but they decided to stay and beat back the enemy.

Most of the seven BSF personnel had joined the border-guarding force within the last two to three years, and remarkably, this was their first active combat engagement. However, the fearless ladies didn’t let that affect them as they showed Pakistani soldiers their place.