Operation Sindoor: Over 80 terrorists killed in strikes on terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir

The Indian Army on Tuesday night attacked 9 terror camps located in Pakistan and Pakistan occupied Kashmir under ‘Operation Sindoor’ in response to the Pahalgam terror attack. The terror camps were operated by terrorist organisations Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM), Lashkar-e-Taiba(LeT), and Hizbul Mujhaideen. While Pakistan claimed that only 8 people were killed in the strikes, reported have emerged that over 80 terrorists have been neutralised in these attacks.

These are initial numbers and are expected to go up as the debris from the targeted terror camps is cleared.

An India Today report, citing top security sources, said that the two biggest strikes were conducted in JeM stronghold Bahawalpur and Muridke, killing an estimated 25–30 terrorists at each site. Another main target of the strike was LeT’s terror camp in Muridke, also known as the terror nursery of Pakistan.

Pakistani news channels have reported that the Jaish-e-Muhammad headquarters in Bahawalpur, run from a madarsa, has been completely destroyed, and the sky looks red due to flames.

Four of the targets were in Pakistan, including Bahawalpur, Muridke, and Sialkot, and five in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).