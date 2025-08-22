Orissa High Court says no tall gates and light structures to be installed during the iconic Durga Puja in Cuttack city

On August 21, the Orisha High Court ordered that installations of tall gates and light structures during the iconic Durga Puja in Cuttack city are prohibited. As per reports, the directive has come over a case related to obstructive structures causing civic issues in Cuttack city during the Durga Puja.

The HC has asked the District Collector to ensure that no excessively tall gates and light decorative structures that cause traffic obstruction are installed. Additionally, the safety of big installations and decorative structures is to be monitored by the district administration. A single-window clearance system for height and safety for Durga Puja pandals has been ordered.

The HC has also asked the district administration to maintain noise levels under 65 decibels and ensure there is no noise pollution due to loudspeakers in the city during the Durga Puja.

The DCP has been ordered to enforce a strict no-tolerance policy for forceful demanding of money contributions (Chanda) for Durga Puja.