Our PM coward, can’t even take Modi’s name: Pakistan MP attacks PM Shehbaz Sharif in National Assembly

As Pakistan is suffering more and more damage in its ongoing conflict with India, resentment against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is rising in the country. On Friday, May 9, opposition PTI’s MP Shahid Ahmed attacked Shehbaz Sharif in National Assembly calling him all sorts of names.

Attacking Sharif, Shahid Ahmed said that our PM is a coward who can’t even take Modi’s name. He added that what kind of confidence the soldiers standing at the border will get when they have such people leading the country.

The MP from Imran Khan’s party said that if you have a lion as the leader, he can make jackals fight like lions, but when jackal is the leader, even lions don’t fight.

Notably, in last 3 days, India has destroyed terror camps inside Pakistan, brought down several missiles and drones from Pakistan, and has also destroyed the Air Defence System in Lahore.

Notably, the tensions between the two countries have been rising since Pakistan-backed terrorists massacred 26 innocent Hindu tourists in Pahalgam.