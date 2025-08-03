On 1st August, Delhi Police arrested a man named Abuzair Safi for shooting a woman whom he had raped last year. Safi, who was out on interim bail, attacked the victim, who works as a head manager at a salon. She was shot in the chest by Safi in the Vasant Vihar area. The victim had filed a complaint against Safi for raping her.

Reportedly, the shooting occurred near an auto-rickshaw, whose driver informed police that she was taken to hospital by a PCR van. Following the incident, she was rushed to the AIIMS Trauma Centre and reported to be stable.

According to the police, Safi and his accomplice Aman Shukla fired at the woman from a black motorcycle on Wednesday. On the next day of the incident, Aman was arrested by the police. Safi was arrested the following day. Police recovered a pistol from Safi.

Safi was allegedly enraged over the rape case and had been trying to contact the woman repeatedly. Reports suggest that Safi tracked her for 2-3 days before the attack. Police have registered a case against Safi under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Arms Act. Further investigation in the matter is underway.