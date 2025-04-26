Pahalgam terror attack: Pony service provider Ayaz arrested after female tourist complained that he was asking about her religion

After the dastardly Pahalgam terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir, the police has arrested the pony service provider Ayaz Ahmad following a complaint by a female tourist from Uttar Pradesh.

Ekta Tiwari, part of a 20-member tourist group from Uttar Pradesh, said that on April 20, while heading to Pahalgam, they encountered suspicious individuals near Baisaran. According to her, the two men inquired about their religion and the size of their group.

The police have arrested Ayaz and are investigating him. Efforts are being made to find out what if he has anything to do with the Pahalgam terror attack.

जो कह रहे हैं कि वहां के लोकल घोड़ेवालों ने हिंदुओं की रक्षा की थी …



वो हरामी देख लें ये आतंकवादी खुद घोड़ेवाले ही थे जिन्होंने इस घटना को अंजाम दिया



वहां कोई भी बेचारा नहीं था सबके सब आतंकवादी या आतंकवादी समर्थक ही थे । pic.twitter.com/9rZSWbQIQv — Prof Sudhanshu 🚩 (@ProfSudhaanshu) April 25, 2025

After the Pahalgam attack, a video of Ekta Tiwari went viral. In the video, she was showing Ayaz’s picture and saying that this pony service provider had asked her whether the people accompanying her were Hindus or Muslims. The woman sensed his intentions and hence told him that they were all Muslims.

Along with this, Ayaz was also saying that if you come to Amarnath now, he will arrange a trip without registration. The woman, while showing his picture, said that he took out his phone and he was also talking about 35 guns in the valley.