Pahalgam: Zubair brutally rapes 70 year old woman in her hotel room, leaves victim with severe injuries, court rejects his bail plea

A 70-year-old widowed woman was raped by one Zubair Ahmed during her family trip to Pahalgam in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir. The victim is a resident of Maharashtra.

According to reports, Zubair unlawfully entered the hotel room of the 70-year-old woman when she was alone. He gagged the victim’s mouth with a blanket and then raped her.

Zubair managed to flee the crime scene using the window of her room. The brutal nature of the rape left the elderly woman with severe injuries and pain for several days.

He was soon after arrested by the police. On being produced in a local court, he claimed that the local police held grudges against him and his father. Zubair sought bail in the matter.

Judge Tahir Khurshid Raina rejected his bail application, stating that his heinous act jolted the ‘conscience of this society’.

“It is not an isolated act to be ignored, but a reflection of a highest degree of depravity and sick mentality prevailing in the society-which must bow its head down in shame and invites a serious introspection as to what it stood for, and how that has now collapsed,” the court stated in its order.