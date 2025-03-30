Pakistan admits its Army killed 10 civilians, including women and children, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

In a rare admission, Pakistan admitted that it killed 10 civilians, which included women and children, during a raid carried out against militants in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in the country.

Provincial government spokesman Muhammad Ali Saif said that the location was being used as a hideout by terrorist elements.

A bombing operation was carried out in the area as per reports, which killed unarmed civilians along with the militants.

The families of the victims kept the dead bodies on the Swat Highway as they protested against the military operations.

However, the provincial government called the deaths of these civilians ‘unintended consequences’ and claimed they also neutralised several key militant targets.