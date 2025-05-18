Pakistan banks on Nepotism kid Bilawal Bhutto to counter India’s Global Outreach Program

In the aftermath of ‘Operation Sindoor’, Indian government has formed 7 teams, each comprising 8-9 Members of Parliament, to go to various countries and present India’s case. These MPs are tasked with exposing Pakistan’s support for terrorists and the necessity of Operation Sindoor.

As expected, Pakistan is copying India’s idea of the global outreach, and their answer to Indian MPs is nepotism kid Bilawal Bhutto. Bilawal is the son of former Pakistan PM Benazir Bhutto and former Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari. The former Foreign Minister of Pakistan has been tasked with countering Indian facts with Pakistani lies and propaganda.

Announcing the same, Bhutto said on X that he was contacted by Shehbaz Sharif, who asked him to lead a delegation.

Even though Bilawal is considered a novice in geopolitics, Pakistan has entrusted him to counter India’s delegation.