Pakistan Cricket Board yet to pay me: Former Pakistan coach Jason Gillespie

Former Australian fast bowler Jason Gillespie had a tumultuous tenure as Pakistan cricket team’s coach from April 2024 to December 2024. During his tenure as coach, Gillespie was left frustrated by the attitude of Pakistan Cricket Board’s attitude and their lack of communication with its own coach. Finally, a frustrated Gillespie chose to part ways with the PCB.

Now he has revealed in an interview with PakPassion website that he is still waiting for remuneration from the Pakistan Cricket Board.

Gillespie said, “Yes, without going into details. I’m still waiting on some remuneration from work that’s being done. So I’ll just navigate through that in due course.”

“Admittedly, that’s been a little bit disappointing, but hopefully that can get sorted sooner rather than later. But yes, we’ll learn. But yeah, as I said, hopefully that’ll get sorted as soon as possible,” he added.

Jason Gillespie was one of the most highly regarded cricket coaches in the world having experience in various leagues around the world and even at international level with Papua New Guinea. However, his bad experience with Pakistan has soured his love for coaching, he shared.

Jason Gillespie was replaced by Aaqib Javed as Head Coach, a man described as a clown by the Australian.