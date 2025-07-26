Pakistan does a U-turn on US listing Pak-based TRF as a terror group, foreign minister Ishaq Dar says they have no objection to it

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has now supported the United States’ decision to label The Resistance Front (TRF) as a “terrorist organisation”. Notably, Pakistan-based TRF had claimed responsibility for the Pahalgam terror attack that ended up in India responding with Operation Sindoor.

Pakistan had earlier expressed dissatisfaction with the decision to label the Pakistan based Lashkar-e-Taiba front a terror organisation. However, during his current visit to the US, Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said that they have no issues with US labeling TRF a terrorist organisation.

Dar said, “It is a sovereign decision of the United States to designate the TRF. We have no issue. And we welcome, if they have any evidence, that they are involved.”

Interestingly, in April this year, Ishaq Dar had told Pakistan’s Parliament that they had prevented the inclusion of TRF in a UN Security Council resolution that condemned the Pahalgam terror attack.