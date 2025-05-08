Pakistan: Loud blast heard near Walton Airfield in Lahore

On Thursday, May 8, a loud blast was reported from Walton Road in Lahore near Walton Airfield as per Pakistan Today. Police officials confirmed the blast, however, they couldn’t give the exact nature or even the exact location of the blast.

This comes just a day after India launched a missile attack on terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Jammu & Kashmir, with one of the target being Bahawalpur, deep inside Pakistan territory.

Nerves are on the edge in most cities in Pakistan following this ‘Operation Sindoor’ carried out by India and any such loud explosion is causing panic among the locals.

Further investigation into this blast are underway.