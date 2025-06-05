Pakistan media tycoon thrashes Hindu man, arrested after video goes viral

From Pakistan, a case of extreme road rage has come to light. Karachi-based media entrepreneur Salman Farooqi and his armed bodyguards brutally assaulted a Hindu man while his sister kept pleading for mercy.

The victim Sudhair Dhun Raj was on his way to pick up his youngest sibling after picking up his sister Kalpana when his motorcycle lightly brushed against Farooqi’s car. AN enraged Farooqi got out of his vehicle along with his bodyguards and started brutally assaulting Sudhair. He even had Sudhair trapped inside his vehicle.

The video of the assault went viral on social media. Following which, the Police were forced to act and they arrested Farooqi.

Disgusting. #SalmanFarooqui, CEO of #BionicFilms, proves how heartless the elite can be. Over a minor incident, he chose violence while the victim's sister PLEADED for mercy. How cruel can you be? This isn’t power, it’s inhumanity.🔥pic.twitter.com/rFcPEDLcU5 — Mansoor Dhillon 🇵🇸 (@MansoorDhillon_) June 2, 2025

The FIR was lodged at the Gizri police station based on the complaint of an eyewitness, Muhammad Saleem. Charges of issuing death threats, physical assault, harassment of a woman, and verbal abuse were mentioned in the FIR.