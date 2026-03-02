Pakistan: Shia Muslims resort to violence over death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Iran, more than 23 killed after scuffle with security forces

On 1st March (March), protests against the United States-Israeli bombing campaign in Iran, which led to its Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei‘s death has descended into violence in Pakistan as demonstrations claimed the lives of at least 23 people. 10 protestors were killed in the port of Karachi when a mob broke through the outer wall and were shot at by security personnel outside the US consulate.

Similarly, 2 people passed away in Islamabad and 11 in the northern city of Skardu where a crowd set fire to a United Nations building. It is the only province in Pakistan with a majority of Shias. Furthermore, more than 120 have been injured in clashes between protestors and security forces, reported The Associated Press.

Hundreds of people gathered outside the US Embassy and Consulates on Mai Kolachi Road in Karachi, the largest city in Pakistan, where the deadliest incident took place. Young men broke through the main building’s windows after scaling the consulate’s outer gate and entering the driveway.

Eventually, gunshots and tear gas were employed to scatter the crowd. According to a statement from police surgeon Summaiya Syed, the conflicts resulted in at least 10 fatalities and 60 injuries, some of whom were in serious condition.

“We are monitoring reports of ongoing demonstrations at the U.S. Consulates General in Karachi and Lahore, as well as calls for additional demonstrations at U.S. Embassy Islamabad and Consulate General Peshawar. We advise U.S. citizens in Pakistan to monitor local news and observe good personal security practices, including being aware of your surroundings, avoiding large crowds, and ensuring your STEP registration is up to date,” US Embassy Islamabad shared on social media.

The UN Development Programme (UNDP) and UN Military Observer Group offices were attacked by thousands of demonstrators resulting in skirmishes with police in the northern Gilgit-Baltistan region that left several people dead and over 80 wounded.

Shabir Mir, a government spokesperson, stated that the staff was safe, however, the people set fire to police offices, vandalised a local charity’s offices and had violent altercations with cops at multiple locations throughout the area. The situation had been brought under control by the deployment of troops.

Tear gas and rubber bullets were used by security forces as the protests, which were mostly organised by Shia Muslims intensified. The sect makes up over 20% of the population and are dispersed throughout the primarily Sunni nation of over 250 million citizens.

Thousands of people gathered in Islamabad close to the heavily defended Red Zone, which is home to the parliament, government buildings and foreign embassies. Protesters demanded “revenge against Israel” and screamed, “Those who side with the US are traitors.”

Women and children were among the 5,000 to 8,000 people who congregated in front of one of the biggest hotels in the city, carrying signs featuring Khamenei’s picture. Roads to the Red Zone had been blocked by authorities and security personnel used rubber bullets and tear gas when demonstrators tried to advance. Live rounds were also heard, according to witnesses. Additional volleys of tear gas were fired as the throng withdrew, wounding multiple persons.

On the other hand, Skardu was placed under a three-day curfew and officials revealed that the atmosphere was tense. Hundreds of people gathered outside the US Embassy in Lahore. Police used tear gas to disperse the group after some tried to break in. Large masses of people flocked to the streets in Peshawar, Multan and Faisalabad to protest against the US and Israel as well. Pakistan’s interior minister, Mohsin Naqvi, has appealed people to remain calm in light of the violent developments.