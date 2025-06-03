Pakistan: Punjab Assembly Speaker glorifies 26/11 mastermind, says his father and terrorist Hafiz Saeed shared close bond

A video of Malik Ahmed Khan, the Speaker of the Punjab Assembly, has stirred the hornet’s nest by claiming that his father and 26/11 mastermind Hafiz Saeed are like ‘brothers.’

“I have a relationship with Hafiz Saeed. My late father shared a close bond with him,” Khan remarked. Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist Hafiz Saeed masterminded the deadly 2008 Mumbai terror attack, which took 166 innocent lives.

Malik Ahmed Khan further stated that the LeT front ‘Pakistan Markazi Muslim League (PMML)’ was like his ‘second party.’

🔴 #EXCLUSIVE New video of Malik Muhammad, Punjab Assembly speaker where he glorifies #HafizSaeed, stating his father & Saeed were like brothers.



The ruling party elected official then calls Pak Markazi Muslim League (new political front of #LeT) his 2nd team.



🗓 May 28, 2025 pic.twitter.com/AhePZflIQF — Taha Siddiqui (@TahaSSiddiqui) June 3, 2025

“We consider the Markazi Muslim League as our second party. We believe these people are serving Pakistan,” he emphasised.

Malik Ahmed Khan belongs to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s party, Pakistan Muslim League (N). His statement comes days after India struck terror camps in Pakistan under Operation Sindoor.