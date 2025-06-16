Pakistan refutes Iranian General’s claim that Islamabad will drop a Nuclear Bomb on Israel

One of Iran’s top Generals, Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) general and Iranian National Security Council member Mohsen Rezaei, said in an interview with Iran’s state television that Pakistan has told Iran that if Israel nukes Tehran, Islamabad will drop a Nuclear Bomb on Israel.

However, Pakistan has refuted any such claims. Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif dismissed Rezaei’s claim, and said that Islamabad had made no such commitment about their involvement. Khwaja Asif reiterated that Pakistan’s nuclear arsenal was not linked to any third-party conflict.

While Pakistan has extended its support to Iran in this conflict with Israel, they haven’t yet made any commitment for their personal involvement.

Meanwhile, Iran and Israel continued to launch missiles towards each other as tensions continued to escalate in the region.