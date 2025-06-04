Wednesday, June 4, 2025

Pakistan requested Malaysia to cancel Indian delegation’s programs citing ‘Islamic solidarity’, Kuala Lumpur snubbed the terror supporting country

The Indian parliamentary delegation led by JDU MP Sanjay Jha and comprising BJP MPs Aparajita Sarangi, Brij Lal, Pradan Baruah and Hemang Joshi, Trinamool’s Abhishek Banerjee, CPM’s John Brittas, Congress’s Salman Khurshid and former diplomat Mohan Kumar recently visited Malaysia. The visit was part of India’s global outreach program after Operation Sindoor.

As per an NDTV report, worried that its support for terrorism will get exposed around the world, Pakistan tried to derail the Indian delegation’s visit to Malaysia, citing ‘Islamic solidarity’, but Kuala Lumpur rejected Islamabad’s interference.

Pakistan had requested Malaysia to cancel all the programs involving the Indian delegation, but all the programs went ahead as scheduled, and the Indian MPs got full support in their fight against terrorism.

