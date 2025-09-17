Pakistan set to boycott clash against UAE in Asia Cup after handshake row with India: Report

The Pakistan cricket team has announced a boycott of its upcoming Asia Cup fixture against the UAE, escalating tensions after the controversial India-Pakistan clash on Sunday, September 14.

#BREAKING: Pakistan to boycott the match against UAE during the Asia Cup in Dubai. PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi to hold emergency press conference shortly. — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) September 17, 2025

The row began when Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav, followed by the entire Indian squad, declined to shake hands with Pakistani players at the end of the match. The silent gesture was widely seen as a tribute to the victims of the recent Pahalgam terror attack, where Hindu pilgrims were brutally killed by Pakistani terrorists after being asked about their religion.

In retaliation, the Pakistani cricket team captain Salman Agha didn’t attend the post-match presentation. But since then, tensions have escalated as former Pakistani cricketers attacked the Indian team for what they claimed went against the spirit of the game.

Now, the sources have confirmed that Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has called for an emergency press conference in Dubai to outline the board’s position.

The boycott move has stunned organisers, raising questions over the tournament’s schedule and Pakistan’s continued participation.