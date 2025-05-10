Saturday, May 10, 2025

Pakistan targeted 26 locations in India, attempted to attack IAF bases in Punjab: MEA press conference

On Saturday (10th April), the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and the Ministry of Defence (MoD) held a special briefing on Operation Sindoor, wherein they exposed the escalatory measures undertaken by Pakistan.

During the briefing, it was informed that Pakistan attempted to target Indian Air Force (IAF) bases in Punjab. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri stated that Pakistan launched attacks on a total of 26 locations in India.

He further informed that Pakistani forces have been moving to forward locations, thereby further escalating the situation.

India has so far been able to intercept and mitigate threats posed by drone attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan and Punjab.

