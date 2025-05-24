Pakistani intruder shot dead by BSF near Gujarat’s Banaskantha district

On Friday, May 23, Border Security Force (BSF) shot down a suspected Pakistani intruder who had crossed over the India-Pakistan border near Gujarat’s Banaskantha district. Notably, this came just days after a ceasefire was declared between India and Pakistan following Operation Sindoor.

The statement issued by BSF Gujarat said, “Vigilant troops detected a suspicious Individual walking towards the border fence after crossing the International Border.”

The intruder was asked to stop by the BSF but he kept moving forward. After he repeatedly ignored the warnings, BSF officials opened fire and neutralised the intrider.

The identity of the intruder and his intentions are not yet known. Further investigation into the circumstances surrounding his actions is underway.

Notably, Banaskantha, located along the sensitive India-Pakistan border, is an area of great strategic importance.