Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif admits to attack on Nur Khan air base by Indian ballistic missiles

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in a rare admission on Friday (16th May), has conceded that India launched ballistic missiles and destroyed the Nur Khan airbase.

In a video that has now surfaced on social media, Sharif was heard saying, “On the intervening night of May 9-10 around 2.30 am, Army chief Asim Munir called me over a secure line, informing me that Hindustani ballistic missiles had hit Nur Khan airbase and other areas.”

According to a report by The New York Times, the panic within the Pakistan military establishment began after India hit the Nur Khan air base in Rawalpindi.

The said airbase is close to Pakistan’s capital, Islamabad. It is strategically important for its air refuelling capabilities, which would keep the Pakistani fighter jets afloat.

But most importantly, the Nur Khan air base is close to the Strategic Plans Division that maintains Pakistan’s nuclear arsenal.