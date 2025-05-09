Pakistani Supreme Court gives more power to its Army, allows trial of civilians in military courts

Amid Operation Sindoor conducted by India, the Supreme Court of Pakistan on Wednesday (7th May) ruled that civilians could be tried in military courts.

The apex court of the rogue nation has overturned a previous ruling, which labelled such trials of civilians ‘unconstitutional.’

The verdict was delivered by a 7-member constitutional bench, which was led by Justice Aminuddin Khan.

The case pertains to the attack on 39 military installations across all provinces of Pakistan in May 2023 by PTI activists and supporters of former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

This has provided more power to the Pakistani army, which has since Thursday (8th May) escalated border tensions with India by targeting Punjab, Rajasthan and Jammu and Kashmir with drones/ projectiles.