Panipat: Beggar Momin rapes 14-year-old girl after finding her alone at her house, arrested

In Panipat, Haryana, a beggar named Momin raped a 14-year-old minor at her residence after finding her alone, except a 1 year old in the house. The beggar entered the premises after seeing the girl alone and perpetrated the crime. The accused trapped her by claiming he could predict the future by looking at her palm. When a one-year-old child present in the house started cry upon witnessing the event, he fled the scene.

The victim stated that the crime took place on 30th May. The girl hails from Hamirpur district and had recently visited her sister’s residence in a colony in Panipat. The perpetrator begged from door to door as a beggar in the locality. She had also been giving him donations daily.

However, one day Momin returned there and asked the minor girl about the whereabouts of her sister and brother-in-law. She informed him that they had both gone to the factory. Seizing the opportunity, he entered the property and sexually assaulted her. The sister’s one-year-old son was also present in the house who started crying after which the offender ran away.

CCTV footage showed the accused exiting the house. The girl promptly contacted the police. Following an investigation into the matter, the authorities apprehended Momin on 3rd June.