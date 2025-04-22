‘Parliament is supreme’: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar comments again on Judicial overreach

Recently, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar had harshly criticised the recent Supreme Court verdict regarding the powers of the Governor and the President under Articles 200 and 201 of the Constitution. Now VP Dhankhar has again emphasised that elected representatives are the ultimate authority regarding the Constitution.

VP Dhankhar, at an event at Delhi University on Tuesday, April 22, said that the Parliament is supreme and that elected representatives are the ‘ultimate masters’ of what the Constitution will be. He added that there cannot be any authority above them (the Parliamentarians).

The Vice President said, “A Prime Minister, who imposed Emergency, was held accountable in 1977. Therefore, let there be no doubt about it, the Constitution is for the people and it’s a repository of safeguarding it. Elected representatives, they are the ultimate masters as to what the Constitution’s content will be. There is no visualisation in the Constitution of any authority above Parliament. Parliament is supreme and that being the situation, let me tell you, it is as supreme as every individual in the country.”

Further, reacting to the criticism of his earlier comments on judicial overreach, the Vice President said, “Every word spoken by a constitutional functionary (referring to himself) is guided by supreme national interest.”