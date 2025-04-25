Participation of Arshad Nadeem in Neeraj Chopra Classic is now out of question: Ace Indian Athlete Neeraj Chopra issues statement

Following the Pahalgam terror attack, Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, probably the greatest ever Indian Olympian, has been under an online attack on social media due to the invitation he extended to Pakistani javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem to participate in Neeraj Chopra Classic event.

After 2 days of constant attacks, the ace Javelin thrower has issued a statement on X that the participation of Arshad Nadeem in the event is now totally out of the question following the Pahalgam terror attack.

In his post, Neeraj Chopra said, “I usually am a man of few words but that doesn’t mean I will not speak up against what I think is wrong. More so when it comes to questioning my love for our country, and the respect and honour of my family.”

Chopra said that he has received a lot of hate and abuse for his decision to invite Arshad Nadeem for the Neeraj Chopra Classic event. He added that his family has been dragged into it as well.

Tokyo Olympics Gold medalist further said that he extended the invitation to Nadeem 2 days before the Pahalgam attack but following the attack, the participation of Nadeem in the event is totally out of question.

Chopra further expressed his anguish at the fact that his integrity and love for the country is being questioned following the terrorist attack.