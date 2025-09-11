Patna, Bihar: RJD leader Rajkumar Rai shot dead outside his home, 6 bullets fired by unknown assailants

In Patna, Bihar, RJD leader and businessman Rajkumar Rai was shot dead outside his house near Rajendra Nagar Terminal under the Chitragupt Nagar Police Station area on Wednesday night.

Upon information, police arrived at the spot and Rai was sent to the PMCH for treatment. Rai was later declared dead.

Parichay Kumar, the City SP (East), has informed media that six emptry cartridges were found near the crime scene.

RJD leader Rai had contested the 2021 elections from the Raghopur District Council area. He was defeated. Rai was a native of Raghopur in Vaishali district and he has been living in Patna’s Rajendra Nagar near the College of Commerce.