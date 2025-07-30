Patna: Govt employee arrested after ‘Dog Babu’ residence certificate goes viral, misused portal, used forged documents to generate certificate

In Patna District, Bihar, a government employee working in the Masaurhi Circle Office was arrested on Tuesday, July 29 for misusing government resources to generate a residence certificate in the name of ‘Dog Babu’ and circulating it on social media.

The employee, identified as Mintu Kumar Nirala, was posted as the Executive Assistant, who had internal access to the RTPS (Rights to Public Services) portal.

After the ‘Dog Babu’ residence certificate went viral and was used by many political activists and leaders to cast aspersions on the ongoing SIR drive by the Election Commission of India, a detailed investigation was launched by the Patna DM and the SP.

The investigation found that the application for ‘Dog Babu’ certificate was intentionally submitted and forged documents without a mobile number or email verification were used to generate the certificate by misusing government resources. The certificate has been cancelled.