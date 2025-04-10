Patna: Medical student dies in IGIMS following alleged negligence, protestors say he wasn’t even allotted a bed in own college

A second-year medical student in Patna’s Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (IGIMS) died in the early hours of Thursday due to injuries sustained in a road accident.

As per reports, Abhinav Pandey had sustained injuries in a road accident three days earlier when his bike hit a road divider. Abhinav’s friends have stated that the IGIMS did not provide a bed, so they took him to Paras Hospital.

The students have accused the IGIMS administration of gross negligence and have stated that their requests for an ambulance and reimbursement went unheard. They have also added that the college director behaved rudely with students.

The students are protesting against the institution, demanding better healthcare facilities for the public as well as students.

Police teams have been deployed at th campus to avoid any untoward situation. The students are protesting before the residence of of the director.