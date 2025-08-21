Patna: Minor raped in Sultan Ganj, Mohammad Shadiq alias Nausad arrested; victim sent to PMCH

A shocking case of sexual assault against a minor has come to light in Bihar’s capital, Patna. Acting swiftly, police in the Sultan Ganj area of Patna City arrested the accused, identified as Mohammad Shadiq alias Nausad, a resident of Khajurbanna who works as a painter.

According to reports by Zee News, Shadiq allegedly lured the minor to a hotel near Patna Junction, where he committed the heinous act. As soon as the incident was reported, the Sultan Ganj police swung into action and apprehended the accused. The survivor has been sent to Patna Medical College Hospital (PMCH) for medical examination.

Locals revealed that Mohammad Shadiq had been working in the area as a painter for a long time. Police have initiated an investigation and are preparing to file a chargesheet in court soon.

The incident has sparked anger in the locality, with residents demanding strict punishment. Police assured that the matter is being treated with utmost seriousness and that justice will be delivered to the victim.

