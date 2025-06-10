Pilibhit: Samajwadi Party office running in a government building for past 20 years, 200 police personnel deployed to get it vacated

On Monday (June 10) morning, the municipal officials reached Samajwadi Party office in Pilibhit to get it vacated. They were faced with a huge crowd of SP workers who argued fiercely with the officials and asked for six months’ time to vacate the premises.

After the dispute escalated, heavy police force was deployed in the area. A company of PAC was also deployed along with 50 officers and 200 policemen from 5 police stations. The area is also being monitored with drones. Water cannons and fire brigade vehicles have also been deployed in case the dispute escalates.

The SP party office was running from the residence of the Executive Officer of the Municipality for the past 20 years. Three days ago, the Municipality had pasted a notice on the gate of the office and instructed to vacate the office by June 10, 2025. Even after this, the office was not vacated. After this, the administration started the action.

Meanwhile, SP district president Jagdev Singh Jagga called the action unconstitutional. He met the District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police. He said that this matter is still pending in the Civil Court and Supreme Court, hence the office cannot be vacated.