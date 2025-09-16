PM Modi, Danish PM hold talks on Green Strategic Partnership, trade, and early resolution of the Ukraine conflict

PM Modi today held telephonic conversation with the Prime Minister of Denmark, H.E. Ms. Mette Frederiksen, reaffirming their determination to take forward the India–Denmark Green Strategic Partnership.

The leaders underlined their commitment to expand cooperation in key sectors including trade, innovation, renewable energy, food processing, water management, and sustainable development, highlighting the growing synergy between the two nations.

During the conversation, PM Modi extended his warm wishes to Denmark for the successful conduct of its ongoing EU Council Presidency and for its tenure as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council.

The discussion also touched upon pressing global issues. PM Modi reiterated India’s consistent stand in favour of diplomacy and dialogue for an early, peaceful resolution of the conflict in Ukraine.

Prime Minister Frederiksen, in turn, voiced Denmark’s strong support for the early conclusion of the India–EU Free Trade Agreement and welcomed India’s leadership role at the AI Impact Summit 2026.