PM Modi launches election campaign in Bihar, urges voters to keep the ‘Jungle Raj’ away, highlights NDA govt’s track record on development

On Friday (24th October), Prime Minister Modi launched the NDA’s Bihar election campaign from Karpoori Gram in the Samastipur district of the State. He commemorated the legacy of former Bihar Chief Minister Karpoori Thakur.

Addressing a public meeting, PM Modi urged the people of Bihar to vote for good governance and keep away RJD’s Jungle Raj.

Giving the slogan of ‘Nayi Raftaar se Chalega Bihar, Jab Fir Aegi NDA Sarkaar’, PM Modi reminded the people how large-scale development work is being carried out in the state under the Nitish Kumar-led NDA government.

He cautioned people against the opposition parties and reminded them how the state suffered decades of misrule under the opposition governments.

इस समय आप जीएसटी बचत उत्सव का भी खूब आनंद ले रहे हैं और कल से छठी मईया का महापर्व भी शुरू होने जा रहा है।



ऐसे व्यस्त समय में भी आप इतनी विशाल संख्या में यहां आए हैं, समस्तीपुर का जो ये माहौल है, मिथिला का जो मूड है उसने पक्का कर दिया है-



नई रफ्तार से चलेगा बिहार,

Offering tribute to Karpoori Thakur, who belonged to a backward class, PM Modi said that expressed gratitude for his contribution for the upliftment of the backward classed. “In bringing social justice to independent India and connecting the poor and deprived to new opportunities, the role of Bharat Ratna Jananayak Karpoori Thakur Ji has been very significant. He was an invaluable gem of Mother India. Our government had the good fortune of honoring him with the Bharat Ratna. This is a matter of pride for us. Our government considers Bharat Ratna Jananayak Karpoori Thakur Ji as a source of inspiration,” said PM Modi.

आजाद भारत के सामाजिक न्याय लाने में, गरीब और वंचितों को नए अवसरों से जोड़ने में भारत रत्न जननायक कर्पूरी ठाकुर जी की भूमिका बहुत बड़ी रही है।



वो मां भारती के अनमोल रत्न थे। उन्हें भारत रत्न से सम्मानित करने का सौभाग्य हमारी सरकार को मिला। ये हमारे लिए सम्मान की बात है।



Our government provided 10% reservation to economically weaker classes: PM Modi

PM Modi said that his government at the centre is committed for the upliftment of the economically weaker sections of the society and introduced 10% reservation for them.

“We have prioritized the interests of the poor, Dalits, Mahadalits, backward classes, and extremely backward classes. Our government has taken an important decision to provide 10 percent reservation to the poor among the general category. It is the BJP NDA that has extended the reservation for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes for another 10 years,” he added.

हमने गरीबों, दलितों, महादलितों, पिछड़ों, अतिपिछड़ों के हितों को प्राथमिकता दी है।



हमारी सरकार ने सामान्य वर्ग के गरीबों को 10 प्रतिशत आरक्षण देने का महत्वपूर्ण निर्णय लिया।



भाजपा एनडीए ने ही अनुसूचित जाति, अनुसूचित जनजाति के आरक्षण को भी 10 साल के लिए और आगे बढ़ाया।



NDA government prioritised roads, water andelectricity: PM Modi

He said under the NDA government, widespread development is taking place at a consistent pace. He added how basic amnities like roads, electricity, water, internet and gas connections have been prioritised by the NDA government in the state.

“Today, there is no corner of Bihar where no development work of any kind is taking place. You will surely see some development work underway. The NDA government does not consider roads, electricity, water, internet, gas connections… merely as facilities; these are also means of empowerment and prosperity,” the Prime Minitser said.

Bihar received triple funding for development under the NDA government: PM Modi

PM Modi said that his government gave three times more fund for developmental works to the Bihar than the fund received by the state under the Congres government. He said that the pace of development in the state also grew threefold because of increased funding. He mentioned how a six-lane highway in Samastipur and several rail lines are being constructed across the state to boost connectivity.

कांग्रेस के समय में बिहार को जितना पैसा मिला था उससे तीन गुना ज्यादा पैसा भाजपा, एनडीए की सरकार ने बिहार के विकास के लिए दिया है।



जब तीन गुना पैसा आएगा तो विकास भी तीन गुना ज्यादा होगा ही होगा।



“During the Congress era, the amount of money that Bihar received has been tripled by the BJP, NDA government, which has given three times more money for Bihar’s development. When three times the money comes, the development will also be three times more, of course. A six-lane highway is being built from Samastipur to Purnia. New rail lines are being constructed, trains like Vande Bharat are running, and new electricity factories are being set up in Bihar,” PM Modi added.

NDA government prioritise interests of local farmers: PM Modi

He highlighted how the his government priotised the interests of the local farmers through measures like setting up a Makhana Board and schemes like the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi.”I would like to tell all foxnut farmers, our youth—this new foxnut board that we have created is the beginning of a revolution. Our government is prioritizing the interests of small farmers and fishermen in Bihar. Through the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, we have started directly transferring money into the bank accounts of small farmers. More than 28 thousand crore rupees have also been deposited into the accounts of farmers in Bihar,” PM Modi pointed out.

मैं सभी मखाना किसानों से, अपने नौजवानों से कहूंगा- ये जो हमने नया मखाना बोर्ड बनाया है, ये क्रांति का आरंभ है।



हमारी सरकार बिहार के छोटे किसानों और मछुआरों के हितों को प्राथमिकता दे रही है।



All the political parties are in full election swing as the day of the polls is approaching in the state. The voting for the 121 seats in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly Elections, 2025, will happen on November 6, 2025. The second phase of voting for the remaining 122 seats will take place on November 11, 2025. The election results will be announced on November 14, 2025.