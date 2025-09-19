PM Modi plants Kadamb sapling gifted by King Charles on his 75th birthday at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday planted a Kadamb sapling at his official residence at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg in New Delhi. The Kadamb sapling was presented to him by King Charles III of the United Kingdom as a gift on his 75th birthday on 17th September.

The King presented the sapling to PM Modi inspired by his ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ initiative.

PM Modi posted about the same on X, saying, “This morning, planted a Kadamb sapling at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, which was gifted by His Majesty King Charles III. He is very passionate about the environment and sustainability, a topic which features in our discussions too.”

He also posted a photograph showing him watering the sapling after it was planted.

Earlier on 17th September, the British High Commission to India had posted a photograph of the Kadamb sapling, saying “His Majesty The King has been graciously pleased to send a Kadamb tree to India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday.”

The further added, “The gesture, inspired by PM Modi’s ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ initiative, reflects their shared commitment to environmental conservation.”

The High Commission added that during his visit to the UK in July, PM Modi gifted His Majesty The King a ‘Sonoma’ tree as part of the same initiative. They said that “Collaboration on climate and clean energy is a key pillar of the Commonwealth and the UK-India partnership as set out by the two PMs in Vision 2035.”