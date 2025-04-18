PM Modi speaks to Tesla boss Elon Musk, discusses tech and innovation collaboration

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared that he recently spoke to Tesla CEO Elon Musk. They had earlier met in Washington during PM Modi’s visit to the US where they discussed opportunities for collaboration in the fields of technology, space exploration, and AI.

Taking to X, PM Modi wrote, “Spoke to Elon Musk and talked about various issues, including the topics we covered during our meeting in Washington DC earlier this year.”

He further added, “We discussed the immense potential for collaboration in the areas of technology and innovation. India remains committed to advancing our partnerships with the US in these domains.”

Notably, Elon Musk is looking to enter the Indian market and introduce his electric cars in the world’s most populous country.

Musk is one of the most influential persons in the current US administration, heading the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).