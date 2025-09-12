PM Modi to lay the foundation of Rs 7000 crore petrochemical project in Assam on September 14

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma has shared that on September 14, PM Modi will lay the foundation of 7000 crore Petro Fluidized Catalytic Cracker (FCC) Unit by Numaligarh Refineries Ltd (NRL) at Numaligarh, Assam, during his visit to the state.

The project aims to produce 360,000 tons (360 KTPA) per annum of propylene, significantly boosting India’s petrochemical sector.

The project is expected to be ready to be commissioned by 2028, Sarma informed.

A big boost to Bharat's petrochemical sector 📈



On Sep 14, Adarniya @narendramodi ji will lay the foundation stone of the ₹7,000+ cr Petro Fluidized Catalyic Cracker Unit which will produce 360KTPA proplyene & give a big boost to the entire plastic value chain.#PMModiInAssam pic.twitter.com/zetNslGYqT — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) September 12, 2025

This project is part of a broader initiative to enhance India’s propylene production capacity, which is crucial for the plastic value chain, including products like furniture, syringes, dashboards, and packaging, as propylene is a key raw material in these industries.

The development aligns with India’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its petrochemical infrastructure and the Assam government’s industrialisation-centric growth plans.