PM Modi to visit Arunachal Pradesh and Tripura on Monday, to launch hydro-electric projects, development of Tripura Sundari Temple and others

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Arunachal Pradesh and Tripura on 22nd September. He will lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth over ₹5,100 crore at Itanagar. In Tripura he wil perform Pooja and Darshan and inaugurate development work of ‘Mata Tripura Sundari Temple Complex’ at Matabari.

In Itanagar in Arunachal Pradesh, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of two major hydropower projects worth over ₹3,700 crore. The Heo Hydro Electric Project (240 MW) and Tato-I Hydro Electric Project (186 MW) will be developed in the Siyom sub-basin of Arunachal Pradesh.

He will also lay the foundation stone of a state-of-the-art Convention Center at Tawang, located at over 9,820 feet in the frontier district of Tawang. PM Modi will also launch multiple key infrastructure projects worth over ₹1,290 crore, catering to various sectors including connectivity, health, fire safety, working women hostels among others.

After that the PM will Tripura, where he will inaugurate the development work of ‘Mata Tripura Sundari Temple Complex’ at Matabari under Pilgrimage Rejuvenation And Spiritual Heritage Augmentation Drive (PRASAD) scheme. It is one of the ancient 51 Shakti Peethas located in Udaipur town of Gomati district in Tripura.

The project includes modifications in the temple premises, new pathways, renovated entrances and fencing, drainage system, a new three-storied complex consisting of stalls, meditation hall, guest accommodations, office rooms, among others. It will play a significant role in boosting tourism, creating employment and business opportunities and leading to overall socio-economic development of the region.