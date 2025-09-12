PM Modi to visit Manipur on Saturday, to inaugurate and lay foundation stone of projects worth over ₹8,500 crore

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will visit Manipur on 13th September, his first visit to the state since ethnic violence broke out in the city. His visit will be part of a multi-state visit from 13th to 15th September to Mizoram, Manipur, Assam, West Bengal and Bihar.

He will reach Mizoram on 13th September, and then proceed to Manipur in the afternoon. In line with his commitment to inclusive, sustainable and holistic development of Manipur, Prime Minister Modi will lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth over ₹7,300 crore at Churachandpur.

The projects include Manipur Urban Roads, drainage and asset management improvement project worth over ₹3,600 crore; 5 National Highway projects worth more than ₹2,500 crore; Manipur Infotech Development (MIND) project, Working Women Hostels at 9 locations, among others.

Prime Minister Modi will also inaugurate multiple development projects worth more than ₹1,200 crore at Imphal. These include the Civil Secretariat at Mantripukhri, IT SEZ Building and New Police Headquarters at Mantripukhri, Manipur Bhawans at Delhi and Kolkata, and Ima Markets, unique all women’s market, in 4 districts. He will also address a public function in Imphal at around 2.30 PM.

He will then proceed to Assam where he will launch several projects.